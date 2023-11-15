Glen Powell speaks up on rumoured affair with Sydney Sweeney: ‘disorienting’

Glen Powell has recently spoken up on rumours he and Sydney Sweeney had an affair while filming their upcoming movie, Anyone But You.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” said Glen in a new interview with Men’s Health.

Top Gun: Maverick actor said, “But what I'm realising is that's just a part of this gig now.”

Glen, who broke up with longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris earlier this year, told the outlet, “I needed to put love into something. I saw Brisket’s (dog) face and fell in love.”

However, the actor explained, “When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with.”

“Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with,” added Glen.

In August, Sydney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino addressed alleged affair with Glen, told Variety, “It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

While praising Glen, Sydney remarked, “He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.”

Meanwhile, Anyone But You will release in theatres on December 22.

