Taylor Swift's father dances with Travis Kelce at daughter's Buenos Aires concert

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift stole the show as he danced with Travis Kelce at her daughter's Buenos Aires concert.

Travis's stunning bond with his girlfriend's dad Scott Swift was put on display at Taylor's Buenos Aires concert on Saturday, where the duo shared a VIP tent and even bust a few dance moves.



After pop superstar Taylor gave the NFL star Travis a shout-out with her Karma lyric change, the two raised their hands into the air and moved them to the rhythm of the music.

As they watched Taylor perform Vigilante S**t, Travis could also be seen moving his hands to the beat of the track alongside Scott.

The latest appearance mirrored those made by Taylor at Travis' various football games over the past few weeks, where she too bonded with her boyfriend's mother Donna Kelce. The two were frequently spotted watching the game from a suite, alongside Taylor's all-star entourage.

Taylor Swift also sent music lovers into meltdown on Saturday night as she changed the lyrics to hit song Karma to include a few words about her NFL star boyfriend, who was watching in a VIP tent alongside her dad at her Buenos Aires concert.



Swift sang 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me' to replace the original lyric, 'Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me'.