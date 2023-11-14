Meghan Markle snubbed as Kate Middleton 'The Crown' actress bags major deal

Kate Middleton's star power pulled through as Meg Bellamy bagged a major deal

Meghan Markle’s rivalry with Kate Middleton has taken a new course after it emerged that the actress essaying the Princess of Wales in Netflix show The Crown bagged a lucrative with the former’s favourite luxury brand.

Meg Bellamy, who plays Princess Kate in the fictional drama was named as the new face of Dior, a brand the Suits actress reportedly sought to strike a deal with.

The 21-year-old Berkshire-based actress snagged the role for the drama after submitting an audition tape to Netflix with just informal school play experience to boast.

While the sixth and final series has yet to be released, the actress is already commanding star power as she is securing deals with major fashion brands like Valentino and Cartier while already having worked with labels like Prada and Gucci.

Speaking to Daily Mail an insider for Netflix said: "They have been queuing up for Meg, she is playing the most famous woman in the world in a globally famous television drama, so many labels and brands want some of that."

This comes against the backdrop of claims that the Duchess of Sussex planned on securing a deal with Dior as part of her plans for a comeback.

However, a spokesperson for the label stated that the reports were false as it told Women’s Wear Daily that "there have been no contract negotiations or recent contact with Markle."

