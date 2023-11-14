



Princess Diana’s death was ‘never’ point of interest in ‘The Crown’ final season

Peter Morgan, The Crown creator was ‘never interested’ in Princess Diana’s death.



The popular royal drama on Netflix, which is in its final season, was helmed by Peter Morgan, who took special care to handle some stories with a sensitive touch, such as the terrible loss of Princess Diana.

Morgan gave more details about Season 6 of the show's handling of the late royal's passing after previously disclosing to Variety in his Oct. 25 cover story that the series would not be showing the horrific car crash that ultimately killed the princess.

He told Variety at Sunday night's premiere that it was never his intention to investigate Princess Diana's death or the conspiracies surrounding it.

“This was never going to be a story about how did she die? The police inquiry sorted all that out. We were never interested in that,” said Morgan.

“It was always about, what was the impact on the family before and after her death? What was the truth of the nature of her relationship with Dodi Fayed?”

At the LA premiere, Elizabeth Debicki, who is reprising her role as the late princess, looked alike Princess Diana in a black Bottega Veneta attire that was reminiscent of her famous "revenge dress."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress acknowledged that because of the royal tale's "historical blueprint," taking on the subject in Season 6 was "unusual territory" and that she felt obligated to fulfil the "huge responsibility" of delivering it "beautifully and honestly."