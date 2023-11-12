Princess Diana would 'hate' Meghan Markle for dividing Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana wouldn’t have been too fond of her youngest son Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a royal critic denounced a comparison between the late princess and Meghan, claiming the former was the “exact opposite” of the Suits alum.

“Diana was the exact opposite of [Meghan] & she would hate [her] for dividing her children. HER boys,” the scathing remark read.

The statement came in response to a user accusing King Charles of using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “stay relevant”.

Another critic also rallied in to dispute claims Diana would be proud of Harry, noting, the Spare author “betrayed his family for money. To play victim hood. Exploiting Diana’s memory.”

Royal photographer John Swannell echoed similar sentiments in a conversation with the Daily Mail last year.

“I don’t think she would have liked her,” he said of Diana, “because she’d think she’d stolen her son. He’s like a puppet now.”

Meanwhile, royal author Tina Brown reflected on Diana’s close bond with her youngest son, affirming to the Daily Beast, she would have been “very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken.”