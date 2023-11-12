Prince Harry 'leads less than keen' Meghan Markle for UK move

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been at odds with Meghan Markle after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex’s plans to set up a base in the UK.



A source, according to Express, claimed that the Spare author was 'leading' the idea while his wife seemed to be "less than keen" to return to British soil almost four years after the pair walked away from their former lives as working royals.

This development comes against reports claiming that Prince Harry was feeling 'homesick' and that he found it difficult in adjusting to his busy lifestyle in Montecito.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reach out to King Charles amid financial woes

While he plans for his eventual return to his homeland, the source claimed that King Charles’ youngest son did not want to ask the monarch for help in finding a house especially since he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage after the release of his explosive memoire Spare.

"They will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this. They won't be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issues that arose with Frogmore Cottage," the source said.

"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn't out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves."