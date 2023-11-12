Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reach out to King Charles amid financial woes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly struck a secret deal with King Charles to upend their current financial conditions.

A source told Life & Style that the King has “graciously agreed” to let the Duke and Duchess to “live and work with the royal family again.”

“He loves Harry and his grandchildren, and having his family back together is what he’s wanted,” they shared of Charles.

However, the monarch’s approval comes with its own reservations, i.e., “Meghan and Harry have to agree to not to speak ill of the royals again,” according to the source.

“That’s a must. It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time,” they continued.

“They could resume royal duties by as soon as December,” the insider added.

It comes after reports the Spare author is anticipating moving back to the UK to stay close to his close family and friends.

And though the former actress was said to be firmly against the ordeal, she has no choice but to give in in the wake of their financial woes.

“[Harry and Meghan] have tried to make it work [in America], but it hasn’t happened — and their money problems have directly affected their marriage,” the insider explained.