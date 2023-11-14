King Charles turns back on Harry due to his ‘wild’ devotion to THIS royal

file footage

King Charles is not ready to let go his unresolved resentment against Prince Harry in the wake of his 75th birthday.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal author Christopher Andersen reflected on the reason behind the monarch’s motivation to snub his youngest son an invitation to his milestone birthday.

"My feeling is that Charles can so easily turn his back on Harry because Harry committed the one unforgivable sin: Harry dissed Camilla in his book, ‘Spare,’ branding her a ‘villain,’" he shared.

The King author went on to explain that Charles’ grudge arises from his unbridled devotion to his second wife.

"He could have trashed [Prince] William and the monarchy all he wanted, but King Charles is wildly, blindly devoted to Queen Camilla," Andersen said. "King Charles III angers easily, and he holds grudges."

In his memoir published earlier this year, Harry branded the former Duchess of Cornwell a ‘wicked stepmother,’ accusing her of forging connections with the British press.

"The fact that Harry and Meghan weren't even invited to the king's milestone 75th birthday really speaks volumes about just how irreconcilable the Sussexes and the Windsors are," continued Andersen. "You can only burn bridges so many times."

"The bottom line is that the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family will continue to have nothing to do with each other for the foreseeable future, full stop," the expert added.