Olivia Rodrigo bags six Grammy nominations: 'So insane'

Olivia Rodrigo is "insanely" happy about her accomplishment.



At The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter spoke exclusively to People magazine and expressed how honoured he is to get six nominations for the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

“Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way,” Rodrigo tells the outlet. “I'm very grateful.”

According to the star, seeing many of their friends being nominated is "half the fun".

She adds, "Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love.”

“Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited,” Rodrigo added. “I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love.”

Rodrigo has been nominated for several Grammy awards, including Record of the Year for her song Vampire, Album of the Year for Guts, Song of the Year for Vampire, Best Pop Solo Performance for Vampire, Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, and Best Rock Song for Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.