The Kid Laroi wishes to emulate mentor Justin Bieber

The Kid Laroi got candid about his relationship with his mentor Justin Bieber.
Speaking with Zane Low during an Apple Music 1 interview, the budding Australian musician, 20, opened up about his friendship with Bieber, 29, and how he inspired and helped him work on himself.
In fact, in a clip of the interview shared by People Magazine, the Without You artist couldn’t stop gushing about the Grammy-winning singer, with whom he has worked on the 2021 hits Stay and Unstable.
“Over time, as we kept hanging out and just the way he was able to showcase his vulnerability and open up to me, and that encouraged me to want to be more vulnerable and open up and want to own my feelings more and won the way I feel and how honest he I about who he is,” the young artist reflected.
Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, further confessed his admiration for the Baby hitmaker, noting, “He is so honest about who he is and how he feels… he really owns that.”
“I saw the effect it had on me just being around that. And so I want to take that… I want to encourage that,” he concluded.
The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been eyeing a lucrative business deal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly not invited in Christmas festivities by Royal family
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom Sarah Ferguson shares a young King's eye-popping picture with sweet caption
Gwyneth Paltrow discusses about her children and being an empty nester in a new interview
King Charles and Prince William reportedly do not see eye-to-eye on certain matters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eager to join Hollywood pals at Christmas
Prince Harry 'desperate' to see his family
Britney Spears's acts come after Jamie Lynn Spears joined 'I'm a Celebrity'