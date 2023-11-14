The Kid Laroi wishes to emulate mentor Justin Bieber

The Kid Laroi inspires to emulate mentor Justin Bieber

The Kid Laroi got candid about his relationship with his mentor Justin Bieber.

Speaking with Zane Low during an Apple Music 1 interview, the budding Australian musician, 20, opened up about his friendship with Bieber, 29, and how he inspired and helped him work on himself.

In fact, in a clip of the interview shared by People Magazine, the Without You artist couldn’t stop gushing about the Grammy-winning singer, with whom he has worked on the 2021 hits Stay and Unstable.

“Over time, as we kept hanging out and just the way he was able to showcase his vulnerability and open up to me, and that encouraged me to want to be more vulnerable and open up and want to own my feelings more and won the way I feel and how honest he I about who he is,” the young artist reflected.

Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, further confessed his admiration for the Baby hitmaker, noting, “He is so honest about who he is and how he feels… he really owns that.”

“I saw the effect it had on me just being around that. And so I want to take that… I want to encourage that,” he concluded.