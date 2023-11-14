Kareena Kapoor discloses why she decided to marry Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor opened up about her decision of getting married to Saif Ali Khan after being in a live-in relationship with him for five years.



In conversation with The Dirty Magazine, the Bollywood star shared that she and her then-boyfriend Saif decided to get married following their desire to have a child together.



"The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise you can just live together," the actress added.



While disclosing that she and Saif lived together for five years, the Jaane Jaan actress added, "so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children."

During the interview, Kareena, who is now a mother to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, also discussed her approach towards parenting.

"There is no right or wrong way. We treat them (the kids) as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be," the actress said.



The Jab We Met actress admitted that nowadays kids are quite resilient, saying, "I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy, then they will flourish."



Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012 in Mumbai after dating for five years.

The couple welcomed two sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.