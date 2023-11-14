The Crown Season 6 to trigger repressed grief within Royal Family

The upcoming final season of The Crown is anticipating quite a lot of emotions to resurface for the Royal Family.

Season 6 of the Netflix series is set to premiere its first part this week. It will chronicle the events spanning from 1997 to 2005, which include the tragic death of Princess Diana and its aftermath.

In a conversation with Radio Times, the late Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton claimed the upcoming series will certainly “stir up the settled silt of loss” for the family as well as the viewers.

The entire world was laden with shock and grief after the Princess of Wales was reported to have died in a car accident on Aug. 31, 1997.

“For many of us who lived through those dramatic days, it’s going to stir up the settled silt of remembrance and loss. Which is why The Crown team has been at pains to emphasise how sensitively the princess’s untimely death has been handled,” he wrote.

Showrunner of The Crown, Peter Morgan previously revealed to Variety that they have approached the topic of Diana’s demise with utmost sensitivity.

Regardless, the show creators drew criticism for portraying ghost of the late princess visiting Charles and her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.