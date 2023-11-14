Dua Lipa recalls grueling start of her career: ‘Spread myself too thin’

Dua Lipa is reflecting on the early days of her career and everything she would do differently for her highly anticipated upcoming third studio album.

In a candid chat with KISS FM UK hostess Harriet Rose, the Levitating songstress opened up about the emotional, physical, and mental toll of her intense promotional schedule for her 2018 self-titled album that birthed chart-toppers like New Rules and IDGAF.

“There were so many moments, I think, when I first started when I was just back-to-back-to-back, like, constant photo shoots, traveling and doing performances and not wanting to miss any opportunities – especially in America – when I was doing late-night TV or breakfast telly or whatever,” Lipa recalled of her career, which was arguably still in its early days in 2018.



But now, with much more experience in the industry, the three-time Grammy winner has adopted a different approach as she “never ever wanted to go through that again.”

“I’m going to make sure for everything I have the time to do it, and I don’t spread myself too thin, and I take care of myself differently,” she said.

The New Rules singer admitted that “the idea of not having enough time to do something properly” is a significant source of her anxiety.