Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis feels ‘guilt’ amid actors Dementia struggle

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming is being grateful for what they have amid actors Dementia diagnosis, yet feels bad for those who do not.



After she and the rest of the Die Hard actor's family revealed his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia—which can lead to communication problems—the model recently thought back on the highs and lows she had experienced.

"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," Emma expressed in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper.

"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."

Emma, who has two kids, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce, said that she occasionally felt bad but acknowledged that she has come to represent other people.

"I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood," Emma recognized.

"I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."

"It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families," the 45-year-old added, "who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."