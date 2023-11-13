Sindh, Punjab to become New York’s sister states next year

New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos (left) meets Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. — Supplied

Sindh and Punjab will be declared as sister states of New York early next year, vowed New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos.

Ramos made the remarks during his meeting with Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

To pursue the goal, the deputy speaker, as a state guest, arrived in the country on a four-day trip. During his stay in the country, Ramos met caretaker federal and provincial ministers, senators, traders, students and many other personalities from different walks of life.

The deputy speaker expressed his intention to table the sister states resolution in the New York State Assembly in January 2024.

On this visit, he was accompanied by the distinguished board members of the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC). Since April, the APPAC is equally advocating the sister state relationship between Punjab and Sindh with New York.

The delegation headed by Ramos landed in Lahore on November 4.

In his meeting with Senator Walid Iqbal, grandson of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he explained that he was here to promote people-to-people contacts.

Addressing the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ramos promised to open the doors of New York for Pakistanis. He said, by joining hands, the small and medium industries can provide products directly to the trades of the empire state.

In order to witness history and see the life of common Lahoris, he had also squeezed some moments to visit the walled city of Lahore. He was highly impressed by the beauty of the historic construction of houses and the Wazir Khan Mosque. He, even, enjoyed a rickshaw ride.

Lauding the professionalism of Pakistani-American doctors, the deputy speaker admitted that a number of people living across the Western world are visiting Pakistan to undergo cost-effective surgeries and other procedures. He chalked out ways to increase it to the next level.

Ramos also briefly met Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and discussed ways to overcome misperceptions about Pakistan in the United States of America.

Senator Ishaq Dar, who had earlier had a Zoom meeting with Phil Ramos had invited Phil Ramos to his chamber in the Parliament House.

Dar vowed that declaring Punjab and Sindh as sister states of New York would be one of the top priorities of the next elected provincial governments.

Appreciating the idea of sister states, the foreign minister of Pakistan said, "Pakistan wants to strengthen its economic and strategic relationship with the United States." He expressed hope that Phil’s visit will serve as another strong step in that direction.

The deputy speaker also met Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Justice (retd) Baqar expressed hope that ‘new doors of opportunities will emerge once Sindh and New York are declared sister states.’

On his part, Wahab pushed for making New York City and Karachi as sister cities as well.

The deputy speaker promised that he would table the resolution for sister states in the New York Assembly and expressed hope that the new provincial government of Sindh would follow suit.

He also interacted with leading traders of the city at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.