Lily Allen admits David Harbour garners more attention from fans

Lily Allen has recently admitted her husband David Harbour garners more “attention from fans” than her.



In a new interview with Grazia magazine, Lily revealed that she usually ended up being the photographer for her husband for his fans.

“To clarify, what they mean is: can you take a picture of me – with your husband? 'They don't even notice me. I'm just the photographer,” quipped the singer.

Lily told the outlet, “No one knows who I am. Growing up with the attention that I had in my twenties can lead to, sort of, narcissistic feelings.”

“It's nice to be in a relationship where somebody else gets all of that attention. It's good for my ego,” stated the musician.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily talked about her two kids whom she shares with her former husband Sam Cooper.

She said, “I'm a mum, really - it sounds so tragic and sad. I sort of feel like I've had my career. I know I'm only 38.”

“I want to be around my kids. I want to break a cycle in terms of, you know, showing up for my children,” continued the singer.

Lily recalled, “When I was younger, you were told that you could have it all. I believed that when I got pregnant, and then when I had my children, I realised that was a lie. You can't and you have to make sacrifices.”

“It's usually the children that suffer as a result of those sacrifices – and I'm just not willing to do it to them,” she added.