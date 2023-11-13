Lily Allen admits David Harbour garners more attention from fans

Lily Allen has recently admitted her husband David Harbour garners more “attention from fans” than her.
In a new interview with Grazia magazine, Lily revealed that she usually ended up being the photographer for her husband for his fans.
“To clarify, what they mean is: can you take a picture of me – with your husband? 'They don't even notice me. I'm just the photographer,” quipped the singer.
Lily told the outlet, “No one knows who I am. Growing up with the attention that I had in my twenties can lead to, sort of, narcissistic feelings.”
“It's nice to be in a relationship where somebody else gets all of that attention. It's good for my ego,” stated the musician.
Elsewhere in the interview, Lily talked about her two kids whom she shares with her former husband Sam Cooper.
She said, “I'm a mum, really - it sounds so tragic and sad. I sort of feel like I've had my career. I know I'm only 38.”
“I want to be around my kids. I want to break a cycle in terms of, you know, showing up for my children,” continued the singer.
Lily recalled, “When I was younger, you were told that you could have it all. I believed that when I got pregnant, and then when I had my children, I realised that was a lie. You can't and you have to make sacrifices.”
“It's usually the children that suffer as a result of those sacrifices – and I'm just not willing to do it to them,” she added.
Taylor Swift performed at three Argentina shows of her Eras Tour in Travis Kelce’s presence
Darius Jackson counters Keke Palmer's abuse allegations
Bianca Censori heads back to Australia alone amidst concerns over Kanye West's control
Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski vulnerability lingers after home invasion attempt
Billie Eilish gets real about attraction, intimidation, and embracing her own desirability
Gary Goldsmith's memoir will make things worst between the Waleses and the Sussexes
King Charles says, 'It is always fun to have a look'
Prince Harry still has his heart set on being in the UK