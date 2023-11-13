 
close
Tuesday November 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Anne Hathaway weighs in on expiration date for women in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway explains how things have changed for actress in the industry in a new interview

By Nola Miller
November 13, 2023
Anne Hathaway weighs in on expiration date for women in Hollywood
Anne Hathaway weighs in on expiration date for women in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway has recently weighed in on the possibility of expiration date for women in Hollywood.

In a new interview for NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER, the Princess Diaries star recalled she “was warned” at a younger age that her opportunities would wane after 30s in the entertainment industry.

Hathaway noted, “When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face.”

However, The Intern star mentioned, “The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic.”

Anne Hathaway weighs in on expiration date for women in Hollywood

“Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker-tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix,’” stated the 41-year-old.

Reflecting on her 20-plus-year acting career, Hathaway has “always been really upfront about being an ambitious person”.

“I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them,” explained the Eileen star.

While talking about her personal life, Hathaway mentioned she’s “much more private”.

“It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health — I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me,” she told the outlet.