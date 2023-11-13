Anne Hathaway weighs in on expiration date for women in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway has recently weighed in on the possibility of expiration date for women in Hollywood.
In a new interview for NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER, the Princess Diaries star recalled she “was warned” at a younger age that her opportunities would wane after 30s in the entertainment industry.
Hathaway noted, “When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face.”
However, The Intern star mentioned, “The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic.”
“Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker-tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix,’” stated the 41-year-old.
Reflecting on her 20-plus-year acting career, Hathaway has “always been really upfront about being an ambitious person”.
“I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them,” explained the Eileen star.
While talking about her personal life, Hathaway mentioned she’s “much more private”.
“It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health — I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me,” she told the outlet.
