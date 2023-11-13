Alia Bhatt's trainer lauds actress’ dedication for fitness: 'She works hard'

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi admired the actress’s dedication for fitness, sharing that she’s one of the hardest worker in the room



Taking to Instagram, he shared a video clip of Bhatt from her intense workout session and penned a uplifting note for the National Award winner.

While slamming the actress' critiques, the instructor wrote, "She’s a star because she works so damn hard and takes nothing for granted, not even her fitness."



The trainer further shared that he has been training the Gangubai actress for the past four years and throughout this time, the actress worked super hard.

He revealed that Bhatt woke up at 5am for her workout session despite having a 12-hour shoot.

"That’s hard work. Is it something out of the ordinary? No - but before they’re called stars, they’re human beings - just like everyone else who work as hard if not harder," he added.



On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in the movie tilted Jigra which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the forthcoming film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.

