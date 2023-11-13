Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner appear in jovial mood at son Samuel's basketball game

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner demonstrated the epitome of happy co-parenting as they attended their son Samuel's basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 51-year-old star was captured sharing a laugh with the 51-year-old Alias beauty, just a few days after being spotted together in Santa Monica.

Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, appeared in a jovial mood, flashing a wide smile and laughing during an animated conversation with Garner.

Throughout their 13-year marriage, the couple welcomed three children: Samuel, 11, and daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14. The proud dad sported a long-sleeve plaid shirt, grey jeans, and Nike sneakers for the family outing.

Meanwhile, the 13 Going on 30 star kept it casually cool in a grey crewneck sweater and black athletic leggings. Samuel rocked his basketball uniform and blue sneakers.

After the game, the trio were seen exiting the building together. Despite splitting up eight years ago, the pair has been amicably co-parenting their three children.

The former couple wed in 2005 and split in 2015, with their divorce finalized in 2018. Since then, both have moved on with new partners, Ben with Lopez and Jennifer with boyfriend John Miller.