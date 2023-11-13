Tom Hiddleston shares his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr. return to MCU movie

Tom Hiddleston has recently shared his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr. comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man.



Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Hiddleston reflected on the Loki Season 2 finale and the ending would affect the MCU moving forward.

When Fallon questioned Hiddleston, “Since Loki knows how to time-slip now, can he go find someone like Tony Stark, aka Iron Man?”

To this, the Thor star quipped, “This guy (pointing to Fallon). This is investigative journalism right here!”

“I mean, time-slipping, technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make,” said Hiddleston.

The War Horse actor mentioned, “I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don’t know that other characters can time-slip.”

While addressing Variety’s Crisis at Marvel cover story, there was speculations to bring back the original cast for Avengers movie, which included Downey Jr as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow as their characters were killed in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Hiddleston replied, “Speaking for myself, Loki’s died a few times. I’m still here.”

“I don’t know that death is necessarily. I mean death is — death is up for grabs, as an existential question. That’s all I can give you,” he added.