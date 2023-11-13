Deepika Padukone reveals secret to happy marriage with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone recently shared that she and her husband Ranveer Singh take out special time for each other due to their busy work schedules.



During a recent interview with Vogue India, the B-town diva revealed that she finds it key to make time for her loved ones. "Spending time with my husband is very important to me."



However, Deepika affirmed that the efforts to build a stable relationship should not be one-sided.



The Pathaan star further revealed that the lovebirds have to 'schedule' time for each other because of their non-stop professional commitments.

"...Sometimes he might have a late night and I have an early morning, there are times when we are in the same city but hardly get quality time with each other," the actress added.

The globally known artist further talked about her fun weekend routine with her better half, disclosing the two often danced to their favourite songs until 4am.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's star studded movie, Singham Again.

Moreover, the actress is all set to make her first on-screen appearance with Hrithik Roshan in their highly awaited film, Fighter.