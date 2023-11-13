Travis Kelce planning to propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday?

Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to go all out on Taylor Swift’s upcoming birthday.

The Lover singer, who is set to turn 34 on Dec. 13, recently made the NFL star publicly blush with a surprise shout-out while singing Karma at a show in Argentina over the weekend.

Though the pair is now anticipating some time apart due to their respective work commitments, Kelce is “planning to make [the singer’s] birthday very, very special,” a source told celebrity gossip hub, DeuxMoi.

Another source expressed their unwavering faith at Swift and Kelce’s budding romance, noting they are “going to get married and have kids. Mark my words.”

While not explicitly clear, it is insinuated that the athlete might pop the question to the Grammy winner, only four months into dating.

The presumption isn’t unprecedented; the twosome is moving with a rapid pace in their relationship.

With Kelce scrambling to get Swift’s phone number in as early as July, the couple is now well into the phase of relationship where they are not afraid to show off their affection for each other in public.