Megan Fox reveals she fell in love with every ‘co-star’ in younger days

Megan Fox has recently revealed she fell in love with every co-star while filming projects in her younger days.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fox shared, “When I was young, I was really rebellious and wild and was always running away to fall in love with a new love, every costar.”

Calling herself a free spirit, Fox said, “I was addicted to falling in love, and I think I probably hurt a lot of people in that process too, because a lot of people have been in love with me and I did not respect or honour that.”

However, the Transformers star pointed out that things changed when she had kids.

“When I had kids, something happened in me. I think it’s a major part of my soul’s journey in this lifetime to not repeat my parents’ pattern with my kids, and I was always very aware of that, so this selfless person was born when I birthed my first child,” continued the 37-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox also spilled, “Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book, because I was not a peach.”

Gushing over her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, the actress added, “I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognises that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way.”