Prince William, Princess Kate's set to end Prince Harry, Meghan's American dream

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly more popular than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s soaring popularity has left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feeling 'angry'.

As per royal editor of Talk TV Sarah Hewson, the Princes and Princess of Wales notably boast of a new "army of fans" with Kate making her current position as "queen in waiting" apparent in the US.

However, Hewson claimed that the couple likely feared for some form of displeasure and backlash over the public's response to them owing to their rivalry with the Sussexes, who let their issues with the royal family be known to the public.

She said: "It could have very much gone the other way for Kate and William and I think they were very concerned about how the American public might respond to these revelations. But it looks from the polling, that they are siding with Kate and William."



It is pertinent to mention that despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living in America since 2020 the couple has not been able to keep the public in their favour even after revealing the troubles they faced when living with the royal family.

Even after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, a documentary with Netflix called Harry & Meghan and King Charles' youngest son releasing his tell-all memoir Spare, it continued to pull down the pair's public image as they have been struggling for a comeback.