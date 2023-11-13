Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. spotted 'cuddling' at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Leonardo Di Caprio’s 49th birthday bash.

The twosome was among the A-list stars to attend the glitzy celebration, including the likes of Jay-Z, Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Olivia Wilde, Lil Wayne, Lady Gaga, and more.

An onlooker at the party slipped an insight into Kim and Odell’s relationship dynamic to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi. “[They] were seen canoodling all night long,” they shared.

However, another source disclosed that the SKIMS mogul “had been spending some time with a very well-known rapper lately, which includes visits to his house.”

It’s unclear which rapper is the insider referring, though rest assured The Kardashians star is certainly keeping her options wide open.

Kim sparked romance rumors with the NBA player after linking up at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party earlier this year.

The reality TV star most recently turned heads as she showed up at Beckham’s 30th birthday bash at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

Kim hasn’t been in a public relationship since her split from Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in August last year.

Meanwhile, the athlete called it quits with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood earlier this year.