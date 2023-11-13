Sharon Stone opens up about her ‘scary’ filming experience in Basic Instinct movie

Sharon Stone has recently opened up about her working experience on the set of 90s hit movie, Basic Instinct.



Speaking to PEOPLE at VultureFest, the actress shared that filming Basic Instinct was a “scary” process that led her to examine herself in oftentimes uncomfortable ways.

“I got to confront my whole self, and that's a scary journey,” confessed the 65-year-old.

Sharon explained, “But once you do it, you walk away with a tremendous amount of confidence because you've had to look at all of yourself, parts of yourself you would never have to dig deep and look at, scary parts, dark parts, concerning parts.”

“And once you do that, you get quite a bit of confidence because you've really looked into the dark mirror,” she continued.

Sharon revealed, “It's been fun to see the genre experiencing a revival more than 30 years later.”

“I think people like that. It's fun and it's exciting and they're sexy. I mean, what's wrong with that?” she told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharon’s movie made headlines in the early 90s after its release due to sexually explicit scenes.

Moreover, Sharon talked about writing her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice where she explored her painful childhood traumas.

“It was very freeing because it's the same thing. You can't pull any punches when you're writing. You have to sit down and write the truth and not worry about how other people feel about it,” she stated.

The actress added, “I think when you do that, you can't keep telling yourself pretty truths. You have to confront your own, the actual thing that's real and true for you. And that was helpful. That's always helpful.”