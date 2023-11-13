Priscilla Presley almost married Robert Kardashian after Elvis Presley divorce

Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian might have had a future together if it weren’t for Elvis Presley.

Writing in his book, The Kardashians: An American Drama, author Jerry Oppenheimer revealed Robert wanted to marry and have kids with Priscilla, after they began dating in the mid-1970s.

However, fresh off her divorce from the dynamic singer, Priscilla was still reeling from losing the potential love of her life.

A close friend of Robert and Priscilla, Joni Migdal, told Oppenheimer: “[Robert] wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan.”

Meanwhile, another friend of Robert, Larry Kraines told the author that Elvis wasn’t going to let Priscilla go easy.

Not only would he call her at unexpected times, Robert once complained that the Can’t Help Falling in Love singer “doesn’t stop controlling [Priscilla],” according to the pal.

Tom Kardashian, Robert’s brother told Oppenheimer that Priscilla did try her best to make their relationship work, and even “changed him easily because she was so attractive and so she had an influence on him.”

Her last-ditch effort was when she tried to cook him an elaborated meal, which Robert “hated,” expressed Tom.

“She said that after that meal, he never suggested that she make dinner for him again,” he said of Priscilla, noting that it was the moment she decided “never to marry anyone until Elvis dies.”