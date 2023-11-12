Kate Beckinsale looks stunning as she joins Rita Ora at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

Kate Beckinsale made a dazzling entrance at Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on Saturday, donning a bejeweled bodysuit.

The 50-year-old actress was accompanied by the stylish Rita Ora, 32, who opted for a glamorous black mini dress paired with an elegant overcoat.

Kate, wearing towering platform high-heels, caught attention with her statement ensemble.

The corset bodysuit revealed her petite torso and featured elaborate blue diamanté detailing with silver gems on the bustier.

Rita showcased her leggy figure in the plunging outfit, revealing her lingerie as she confidently walked into the star-studded event.