Robert Pattinson spotted without girlfriend Suki Waterhouse amid pregnancy rumours

Robert Pattinson was seen doing some grocery shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles this weekend.
The 37-year-old star of The Batman opted for a casual look, sporting black shorts, a tan fleece, a black ball cap, and a blue exam mask.
During this outing, he was without his partner of five years, Suki Waterhouse, 31.
On a previous day, the couple was spotted hiking, and the Daisy Jones And The Six actress showcased what appeared to be a growing baby bump.
Despite speculation, there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding any pregnancy.
