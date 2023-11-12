 
close
Monday November 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Robert Pattinson spotted without girlfriend Suki Waterhouse amid pregnancy rumours

During this outing, he was without his partner of five years, Suki Waterhouse

By Christina Harrold
November 12, 2023

Robert Pattinson was seen doing some grocery shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles this weekend.

The 37-year-old star of The Batman opted for a casual look, sporting black shorts, a tan fleece, a black ball cap, and a blue exam mask.

During this outing, he was without his partner of five years, Suki Waterhouse, 31.

On a previous day, the couple was spotted hiking, and the Daisy Jones And The Six actress showcased what appeared to be a growing baby bump.

Despite speculation, there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding any pregnancy.


Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors