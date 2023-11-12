James Haskell was dating blonde DJ before his split with Chloe Madeley?

Chloe Madeley was reportedly angered upon discovering that her ex, James Haskell, had an intimate dinner with another woman before their breakup.

The former England rugby star, 38, and DJ Chloe McLennan were seen enjoying a meal at Ibiza's Casa Maca restaurant during the summer.

The DJ is allegedly the same woman James was seen partying with on the Spanish Island just weeks before announcing their marriage split.

Friends reveal that Chloe, 36, has learned of a photo showing them getting close and is devastated. Adding to the blow, the restaurant chosen by James for the intimate dinner was a personal favorite of Chloe's.

A source informed The Sun, 'It was particularly upsetting for Chloe because that restaurant is a favorite of hers, where she has dined with James. She was really angry with James and very hurt.' The couple, parents to one-year-old Bodhi, separated in September after five years of marriage. Chloe now fears that James may have had romantic encounters with other women during his summer DJing stint in Ibiza.

The source added, 'She's now wondering who else he was going out with.'