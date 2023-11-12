Keke Palmer gave Darius Jackson many chances before seeking custody, restraining order

Keke Palmer’s restraining order and custody filings were apparently a long time coming.
Palmer, 30, was recently granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson along with temporary sole custody of their eight-month-old-son, but the filings didn’t just come out of the blue.
In fact, a source recently told People Magazine that the new mother gave Jackson “a lot of chances to do the right thing” in the past since she wanted and “tried so hard to have an amicable split and arrangement [custody].”
But the college athlete-turned-fitness coach allegedly continued on the same path, ultimately forcing Palmer’s hand out of sheer desperation.
“She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby,” the source added. “She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do.”
The turning point that the source referred to could be some alleged attacks inflicted by Jackson as recently as November 5th.
In documents obtained by Page Six, supplemented by some surveillance photos as evidence, Palmer detailed that Jackson grabbed her neck and pushed her down before fleeing the scene – almost hitting her with his car in the process – for not wanting their infant son to go to a football game.
“Given Darius’ uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me,” Palmer implored in her custody filing.
