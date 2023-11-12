Saturday Night Live sparks outrage for mocking Britney Spears' 'trauma'

file footage

Saturday Night Live sparked backlash for allegedly making fun of Britney Spears on the heels of her recently released memoir.



The latest episode of the comedy skit show starred Timothee Chalamet as the host and pop band Boygenius took over as the musical guest.

One of the skits seemed to poke fun at the Toxic hitmaker personal struggles, which she detailed in her memoir, The Woman in Me, released last month.

It featured a coterie of actors and actress being parodied by the likes of Chalamet and Chloe Fineman as they read out fake excerpts from Spears' memoir during an audition to voice the audiobook.

Fineman mimicked Julia Fox and Chalamet, while the Dune actor himself played Martin Scorsese. Sarah Sherman appeared as comedian John Mulaney; Molly Kearney as actor Kevin James; and Ego Nwodim played Jada Pinkett Smith among others.

Needless to say, fans were anything but charmed by the portrayal of the entire debacle, with many branding it “tone deaf.”

“Yeah no, like I’m sure their intentions are in the right place but this is no SNL joking matter,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“There are things you shouldn’t parody…one of them being another person’s trauma,” another sneered.

“Not only was the sketch disrespectful but just plain unfunny… like actually dreadful to watch,” a third lamented.