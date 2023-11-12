Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk 'complete and utter exile' from Royal Family

The parents of Prince Archie quit the Royal Family in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about severe consequences should they continue with their attacks on the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed in the headlines all across this week over King Charles’ birthday invitation debacle.

The Sunday Times previously alleged the Spare author had turned down invite to the monarch’s 75th birthday celebrations set to be held at the Clarence House on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The former royal, however, shortly disputed the claims via his spokesperson, affirming he wasn’t even invited in the first place.

The latest birthday row between the Sussexes and the Royal Family isn’t unprecedented; the former has continued to level attacks at the Palace and royal members since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

Though the family has steered clear of giving any attention to the parents of Prince Archie in public, an insider reflected on the potential consequences if their antics carry on.

"If they [the Sussexes] keep up with their antics they will end up in complete and utter exile. Just look at the way the royals have phased out other members of the family to preserve the institution,” they shared.

After all, the family history of the royals is marred by subversion from the Britain’s beloved. Such was the case of King Edward VIII, who abdicated his throne to unite with his lover Wallis Simpson.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Windsor were forced to leave the country and take refuge in a rented villa on the outskirts of Paris.

“Harry is not immune to that,” the insider underscored.