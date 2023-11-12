Darius Jackson lays low in first appearance since Keke Palmer abuse allegations

Darius Jackson is out and about amidst a legal battle with ex Keke Palmer.

Jackson, 29, was spotted heading over to a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Friday evening, where he stayed for almost an hour before returning to his own home.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Jackson was seen lowering his head as he evaded cameras, and reportedly looked downcast for the outing.

The college athlete-turned-fitness instructor sported a sweatshirt with the word “King” emblazoned across the front, paired with green shorts that exhibited his tattoo.

He accessorized the casual ‘fit with a brown cross-body bag, a pair of Crocs, and an Eagles baseball cap – seemingly the same one he was wearing in recent surveillance photos submitted by Palmer as evidence for alleged physical and emotional abuse.

The sighting comes just a few days after the Palmer, 30, filed for a restraining order against Jackson and received temporary sole custody of their eight-month-old-son, Leo.

An LA County judge further granted a temporary restraining order to the Nope actress, which requires Jackson to remain at least 100 yards away from his ex and their infant son.

Jackson has yet to give his comments on the matter.