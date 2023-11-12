King Charles honours late parents on Remembrance Day with new statues

King Charles marked the Remembrance Day with a tribute to the late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as he unveiled new statues dedicated to them.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, honoured the fallen soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth for the day at the annual Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

The royal family shared the glimpses from the event which was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales; Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Everyone had red poppy pins on their outfits as it commemorates fallen soldiers.

Remembrance Day is observed on November 11th every year as the World War I hostilities formally ended “at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918.



“The Festival, run by the Royal British Legion, is an annual commemorative concert dedicated to all those who have lost their lives in conflict,” the royal family official account wrote on Instagram.

Prince Philip, known by his title the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April 2021 at age 99. Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 at age 96 after a historic 70 years on the throne.

