Shakira flies to Barcelona to face trial against the tax authorities

Shakira is coming back to Barcelona to face her tax trial.



The six offences that the Colombian singer is facing against the Treasury will require her to appear before the Audiencia Nacional and provide an explanation.

She is charged with amassing a fraud totalling 14.5 million euros by failing to pay wealth and income taxes in the fiscal years 2012, 2013, and 2014, as per Marca.

Actually, the artist and her kids Milan and Sasha are scheduled to arrive in Barcelona this coming weekend.

Her plan is to meticulously prepare for the nine-day legal proceedings, but first, she will fit them in with the artist's hectic schedule, which will require her to travel to Seville in the middle of the week.

She has multiple nominations, so she has a good chance of winning at the 24th Latin Grammy Gala, which will take place in Seville.

Because they are in Barcelona, their father Gerard Pique, who hasn't visited Miami this month to see his kids, will continue to be their guardian, El Periodico reports.

Shakira Tax allegation trail details

The trial will last for 12 sessions, with everything happening during the celebration of the remaining meetings on November 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 in addition to December 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, and 14, according to Marca.

The outlet further reports that there will be 200 witnesses in the courtroom: 60 called by the accused's defense team, 30 from the prosecutor's office, and over half from the State Attorney's office.

If the tax fraud is proven, the Colombian faces a sentence of eight years and two months in prison in addition to a fine of nearly 24 million euros.