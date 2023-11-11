Victoria Beckham recalls ‘special place’ in life as she shares kids picture

Victoria Beckham shares ‘special place’ in life with kids picture

Victoria Beckham reminisced on ‘early days in LA’ with a picture of her four kids on social media.



David Beckham's spouse provided a unique look into her family's past in California by posting the cutest old picture to her Instagram story.

In honour of the Beckhams' former LA address, San Ysidro Drive, Victoria's new fragrance, was launched today. To celebrate, she shared a photo of her four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, posing in front of expansive canyons.

"For me, San Ysidro Drive holds a special place in my heart," the caption read.



"Every time I smell it, it takes me back to those early days in LA – we spent so much time together as a family – hiking, surfing, and at David's football games."

Victoria Beckhan/Instagram

The family relocated to the City of Angels for the first time in 2007 after David Beckham decided to sign a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Following a period of six years in California, David and Victoria eventually started looking for a home in London, and the family moved to the UK in 2013. The Beckhams' six years in Los Angeles are undoubtedly unforgettable, though.