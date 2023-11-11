Ariana Madix flashes broad smile as she gears up for Dancing With The Stars rehearsals 

Ariana Madix was seen arriving at the rehearsal studio for Dancing With The Stars in Los Angeles on Friday.
The 38-year-old reality TV personality appeared cheerful, flashing a broad smile as she geared up to practice her new routines.
Recently featured in the trailer for the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Madix wore a white zip-up jacket over a black athletic top, paired with form-fitting leggings that highlighted her sculpted figure, and open-toed sandals.
She accessorized with a small leather backpack and had her bright blonde hair pulled back into a loose bun.
The Bravo star, announced as part of the cast for the 32nd season of Dancing With The Stars in July, seems ready for the challenge.
Netflix is currently brimming with thousands of shows for every genre
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift create a buzz on social media with their latest romantic outing
An employee named Kenny Iwamasa was reportedly 'an individual living with Perry and monitoring him'
Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision not to work with Martin Scorsese is shocking because of previous work relation
Rachel shares her thoughts on people’s takes in a new interview
Prince Harry is said to be "under pressure" from his wife Meghan Markle