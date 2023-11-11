Ariana Madix flashes broad smile as she gears up for Dancing With The Stars rehearsals

Ariana Madix was seen arriving at the rehearsal studio for Dancing With The Stars in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 38-year-old reality TV personality appeared cheerful, flashing a broad smile as she geared up to practice her new routines.

Recently featured in the trailer for the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Madix wore a white zip-up jacket over a black athletic top, paired with form-fitting leggings that highlighted her sculpted figure, and open-toed sandals.

She accessorized with a small leather backpack and had her bright blonde hair pulled back into a loose bun.

The Bravo star, announced as part of the cast for the 32nd season of Dancing With The Stars in July, seems ready for the challenge.