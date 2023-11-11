Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry's 'desperate' desire?

Meghan Markle is not above resorting to desperate measures to repair her marriage with Prince Harry.

A source told Life&Style that the Suits alum has allegedly given into the duke’s desire to move back to the UK in the wake of their financial woes.

“Harry and Meghan have been talking about moving back to London,” they told the outlet, noting the pair are “going through one of the toughest times of their lives.”

“California just isn’t cutting it for them, and their financial situation has become dire,” they explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left to fend for themselves after King Charles cut off finances after the duo called time on their royal duties in 2020.

The couple experienced a gush of fame after striking multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify following their move to the States. In one of the major blows, however, Spotify terminated their deal earlier this year.

Since then, the parents of Prince Archie have been scrambling to make ends meet.

“[Meghan] thinks they’ll still be living in LA eight months a year and can rent a massive Kensington Palace apartment the rest of the time.



“She believes it could help them repair their marriage,” they added.