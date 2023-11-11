Justin Timberlake ‘cancels’ club appearances amid Britney Spears memoir release

File Footage

Justin Timberlake has recently expressed his shock after receiving backlash amid Britney Spears memoir release.



A source spilled to In Touch, Timberlake was “shell shocked” as his former girlfriend claimed in her memoir, The Woman In Me, that he forced for abortion and cheated on her many times.

“The book does not paint Justin in a good light,” revealed an insider.

Source close to Timberlake mentioned, “He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he’s cancelled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album.”

Earlier Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel went to Cabo San Lucas with their kids as source shared, “The break did them good.”

“Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy,” continued an insider.

Source added, “He’s confident this dark cloud will pass in time.”

“The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, OK! previously reported that Timberlake was “not happy” about Spears dishing out about their relationship to the entire world.

“Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir,” stated an insider.

Source explained, “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”