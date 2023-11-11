Margot Robbie makes everyone's night: Star buys cocktails for fellow diners

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie spread some cheer during a recent date night with her husband, Tom Ackerley, at a trendy restaurant in Coogee.

The Suicide Squad star surprised fellow diners by treating them all to free cocktails.

Robbie and Ackerley were enjoying a meal at The Strand restaurant when she decided to make a spontaneous gesture of generosity.

The Barbie star approached the bar and offered to buy everyone in the restaurant a drink. Her offer was met with cheers and applause from the other diners.

"I just thought it would be a nice thing to do," Robbie told reporters afterwards. "I love this restaurant and I wanted to share my good fortune with everyone."

The restaurant staff was also thrilled by Robbie's generosity. "It was such a lovely surprise," said one bartender. "She's a real class act."

Robbie's act of kindness has been widely praised on social media. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their gratitude for the unexpected treat.

"Margot Robbie is a true gem," wrote one Twitter user. "Thanks for making my night!"

Another user wrote, "This is the kind of thing that makes Sydney such a great place to live."

Robbie's generosity is not just a one-off event. She is known for her philanthropic work, and she has donated to a number of charities, including the Starlight Children's Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.