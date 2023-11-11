Katie Price fans notice striking resemblance with 'Ross from Friends'

Katie Price has been likened to Ross from Friends after she posted a photo showcasing her recently whitened Turkey teeth

The 45-year-old former glamour model shared the dazzling result on Instagram following her dental treatment abroad.

While some praised her appearance and congratulated her on her podcast tour, others couldn't help but notice the exceptionally white veneers.

Several comments under her latest picture drew comparisons to Ross from Friends, particularly the episode where his character comically over-whitens his teeth to impress a date named Hillary.

One user wrote: 'All I can think of is Ross from friends... while another said: 'Need to get them teeth whitened.'

Doesn't need a lamp with those illuminating teeth,' joked another person as a fourth echoed: 'Glow in the dark.'

The former reality star had a rocky experience with her Turkey veneers and in August showed off the large gap in her teeth on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Chatting to her sister Sophie, Katie revealed: 'I lost my tooth, I need to get it stuck in tomorrow.'

Her latest teeth disaster comes after she was mortified when her veneers fell out and left multiple gaps in her teeth three years ago.