Michael Jackson's vintage jacket sold at auction for whoppping price

Michael Jackson's classic jacket got sold in London at an auction for more than a whopping price of $300k.

According to Deadline, the jacket sold for $306,000.

Following his unprecedented success with the Thriller album, Jackson donned the jacket to film a Pepsi commercial in 1984.

The Pepsi commercial gained notoriety due to an incident wherein Jackson sustained severe burns while filming and his hair caught fire.

He later claimed that his dependence on prescription medicine was brought on by the painkillers he was prescribed for his injuries.

The jacket was one of over 20 items that were auctioned off on Friday, along with items related to David Bowie, Oasis, and The Beatles, as well as a jacket that George Michael once wore and an Amy Winehouse hairpiece.

Other items up for auction included items connected to Johnny Marr, the former member of The Smiths, Elvis Presley, and Queen. A limited edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox and a Gibson guitar that had once belonged to AC/DC's Angus Young were also present.

The jacket that George Michael wore in the music video he co-wrote with Aretha Franklin for the hit song I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) brought $115,000—a significant amount above the highest suggested price of $73,000—at auction.

There have been previous sales of Jackson memorabilia. A black fedora hat he donned in 1983, shortly before he made his famous moonwalk dance debut, brought $82,000 at auction in Paris in September.