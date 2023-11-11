Jonnie Irwin living life to fullest despite doctors’ initial belief he would not survive

Despite doctors' initial beliefs that he wouldn't survive into 2023 due to his terminal cancer battle, A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin is planning to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday in Spain.

Last November, he disclosed that his cancer had spread from his lung to his brain, with an initial diagnosis in 2020. Jonnie defied expectations, celebrating his twins' third birthday in June, a milestone medical professionals thought he would never reach.

In an interview with The Sun, the father-of-three admitted that he once thought he was on the brink of death while lying in the hospice.

Two weeks before his twins' birthday, he weighed just six stone and was too weak to walk. At his weakest point, he believed it was the "beginning of the end," experiencing pain, inability to eat, and drastic weight loss.

However, Jonnie refused to surrender, returning home and taking measures like forcing himself out of bed, consuming protein shakes, and spending hours in an oxygen tent to counter the disease's growth.

With the help of treatments, including chemotherapy, he has regained strength and now weighs 8st 6lb. Jonnie asserted, 'I won't let cancer define me.'

His resilience paid off as he made a return to TV screens on Monday.