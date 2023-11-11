Prince William, Kate Middleton subtly retaliate against Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all actions and no words when it comes to taking revenge on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former Fab Four have been at odds after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to quit the Royal Family nearly four years ago.

Their departure was followed by a slew of attacks the pair leveled at the royals, especially King Charles, William and Kate.

Speaking to Fabulous, PR expert Denise Palmer-Davies reflected on the parents of Prince George’s soaring popularity in the US, which coincided with their decision to hire a Hollywood A-lister.

The future monarchs appointed Oscar-nominated producer Dame Pippa Harris as the director of their Royal Foundation a few months ago.

“Kate and William already have plenty of high profile, celebrity connections here in the UK, but someone like Dame Pippa, who will have lots of contacts in the States, can only help propel their popularity over there,” the celebrity PR expert told the outlet.

She explained: “A full scale takeover of the States would be the ultimate revenge - after all of the damaging accusations made by the Sussexes, Kate and William are still more popular than them.

“It’s backfired on them spectacularly and I think that’s going to be tough for them to take. I don’t doubt that Harry and Meghan are now scratching their heads, wondering where it all went wrong,” Denise added.