Prince William, Kate Middleton turn around Harry, Meghan attacks in their favor

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be “feeling isolated” as Prince William and Princess Kate continue to stretch out their wings on their “turf”.



The Prince of Wales has been soaring high in the popularity poll in America since his visit to the New York City in September.

Meanwhile, the mom of three is a naturally beloved all across the US, despite the consistent attempts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to tarnish their image.

The former royals relied on a slew of media appearances and releases for the last few years in order to justify their decision to quit the Royal Family in 2020.

If their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey wasn’t damaging enough, the parents of Prince Archie doubled down on their attacks against the royals, especially King Charles, William and Kate, in Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, released last year.

The youngest son of Charles also kicked off this year with a bombshell release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, yet another cry for help in the lengthy row.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal editor of Talk TV, Sarah Hewson explained, “It could have very much gone the other way for Kate and William and I think they were very concerned about how the American public might respond to these revelations.

“But it looks from the polling, that they are siding with Kate and William,” she affirmed.

“So I do think there will be a sense of frustration from Harry and Meghan seeing all of this play out. I think they will be feeling isolated and I think they will be angry,” the expert added.