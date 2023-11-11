Parineeti Chopra gushes over Raghav Chadha on his 35th birthday

Parineeti Chopra gushes over Raghav Chaddha on his 35th birthday

Parineeti Chopra poured her heart out for husband Raghav Chadha in a sweet birthday tribute posted to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 11.



The Bollywood actress shared some adorable photos with her better half, expressing her gratitude as she found an honest and loving companion in Raghav.



"You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii!" Parineeti began her heartfelt birthday note.



While admiring her husband, the actress continued, "Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being."

The Hasee Toh Phasee star further added that Raghav’s commitment towards his family made her feel blessed every day.

"Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thank you for choosing me back," she added.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023.

The Ishaqzaade actress announced her union with the love of her life in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!" she wrote.

