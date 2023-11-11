Interim KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan. — APP

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Saturday passed away after being rushed to the hospital for ill health a day earlier.



The interim chief minister was taken to the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) in Peshawar on Friday after he fell ill due to diarrhoea.

He was kept in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). Khan had suffered a heart attack and died during the treatment.

The hospital administration said Khan was admitted at 10pm last night.

"Azam Khan complained of vomiting and cholera for four days. He underwent a lot of tests and was suffering from a hernia," said Dr Gulzar.

He added that the decision was to be taken regarding his operation today, however, he passed away after suffering from a heart attack.

The former bureaucrat took oath as the interim chief minister on January 21 this year, following the dissolution of the KP Assembly in the same month.

He was nominated to lead the province by the opposition and his name was unanimously approved by the outgoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as well.

Azam Khan’s profile

Khan, who hailed from KP’s Charsadda district, was a Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London.

He was a retired bureaucrat who held a ministerial position in the provincial ministry for interior and capital administration and development in the interim cabinet of former caretaker prime minister Nasir-ul-Mulk in 2018.

From October 2007 to April 2008, Azam Khan also served as a finance, planning and development minister in KP in the cabinet of CM Shamsul Mulk.

He also served in key posts in both the federal and provincial governments.

From September 1990 to July 1993, Khan worked as the chief secretary. He was also chairman of the Pakistan Tobacco Board.

KP cabinet dissolved

Former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Dilshad said that the provincial cabinet has been dissolved after the death of the KP chief minister.

He said that all the powers have been shifted to KP Governor Ghulam Ali.

Dilshad said that the provincial cabinet is affiliated to the chief minister, adding that the cabinet has been dissolved as per the law and Constitution following his demise.



"The governor has the powers till the appointment of the new CM," he said.

The former ECP secretary said that the matter would be decided by the leader of the opposition in the Senate and the Leader of the House. However, he added, if the decision is not made through mutual consultations, then the matter will land in the ECP's court. He maintained that the matter has to be decided within a week.

"If the National Assembly or the provincial assemblies are dissolved, then the decision is made by the Senate," said Dilshad.

Condolences pour in

Expressing grief over the loss, President Dr Arif Alvi condoled the death of KP CM Khan.

"Found the late Azam Khan to be a noble person during meetings," President Alvi said in his condolence statement.



In his condolence message on KP CM's demise, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar termed Khan as an "honest and good person", praying for his soul.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "Received the sad news Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan's death. He was certainly an honest and good person. May Allah raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved. Amen."



Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family members of the late Azam Khan

"Deeply saddened by the death of Azam Khan," Mohsin Naqvi said and added that his services for the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will always be remembered.

Shehbaz Sharif mourns CM Khan's death

Expressing sorrow over Azam Khan's death, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said he belonged to a family whose members served the country with great devotion.



"He worked with great sincerity during the flood campaign," recalled the former premier.

'Azam Khan's service will always be remembered'

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed condolences over Khan's death, saying that he had performed the most important administrative duties in a proper way.

"Azam Khan's service towards the people will always be remembered," added Bilawal.



