Keke Palmer secures sole custody of son amidst abuse allegations against ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has been awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of her eight-month-old son, Leodis, whom she shares with ex-partner Darius Jackson.

This decision comes in the wake of Palmer accusing Jackson of domestic violence, a claim substantiated by shocking surveillance camera images obtained by DailyMail from court documents.



According to documents sourced by People, an LA County judge has further issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), mandating that Jackson maintains a distance of at least 100 yards from both Palmer and Leodis.

The TRO extends its reach to include any locations associated with the infant's childcare or schooling.

Under the current TRO, Jackson is prohibited from having visitation rights with Leodis.

A pivotal hearing has been scheduled for December 5 to chart the course for the next legal steps in this complex case.

Palmer's brave stance against alleged physical and emotional abuse has garnered attention, prompting a legal intervention to safeguard her and her son.

This development comes on the heels of Palmer's mother breaking her silence, supporting the actress's claims of abuse against Jackson.

Notably, Palmer's mother revealed that she had informed Jackson's brother, Sarunas, about the alleged abuse a year ago.

Shayla, Keke's mother, asserted in the video, "For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff he posted when he knew his brother was abusive."

She disclosed that she had approached Sarunas over a year ago and informed him about the alleged abuse against her daughter.

According to Shayla, Jackson responded with, "Well, I used to be like that too."

Shayla further claimed that Sarunas played a role in teaching his brother how to be abusive and asserted, "He don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No. You’re a f***boy, and you’re part of the problem."

The video was captioned with a defiant message, stating, "I dare you, mess with my family. Family means everything to me!"