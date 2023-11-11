The Whale director takes dive into Elon Musk's turbulent tale in upcoming biopic

Elon Musk's journey to hit theaters in biopic, directed by Darren Aronofsky of 'The Whale.'

Elon Musk's extraordinary life takes a thrilling turn to the big screen. Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, the mastermind behind The Whale, is set to helm a biopic chronicling the tech mogul's incredible journey.

The film, currently in development at the renowned A24 studio, known for its bold and daring films like Midsommar and Hereditary, promises to delve into the highs and lows of Musk's tumultuous life.

Based on Walter Isaacson's authorized biography of Musk, released in September, the project sparked intense competition among studios and filmmakers vying for the rights.

Musk himself, responding to the news on X, expressed his approval, stating, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."

Isaacson, acclaimed for his in-depth exploration of Steve Jobs' life, enjoyed unprecedented access to Musk over a span of more than two years, providing an insider's perspective on the controversial billionaire's journey.

Walter observed Musk's daily routines, conducted revealing interviews with the tech mogul and his family, and crafted an intimate portrayal that delves into the billionaire's rise to global prominence.

Chronicling Musk's ascent through groundbreaking SpaceX ventures, the milestone of selling a million cars with Tesla, and ultimately achieving the status of the world's wealthiest individual, Isaacson's book offers an unprecedented look into the life of the entrepreneur.



